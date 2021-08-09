DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $2,143.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,213.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.37 or 0.01281803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00341129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

