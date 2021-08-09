Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

DAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.78. 783,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

