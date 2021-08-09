DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report released on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

