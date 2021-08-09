DA Davidson Boosts eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $66.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21. eXp World has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 184.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

