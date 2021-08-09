D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 201,930 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,930 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

