D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,849,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

WALDU stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

