D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 74,457 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 332.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NN by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 289,895 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NN by 54.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 245,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NN by 3,993.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

