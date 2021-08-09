D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

