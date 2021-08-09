D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 51,449 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.