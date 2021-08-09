D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.