CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s current price.

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,721. The firm has a market cap of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.