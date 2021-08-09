CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.38.

CYBR opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.92 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

