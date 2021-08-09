CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Head to Head Analysis

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVS Group and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 H&R Block 0 3 1 0 2.25

H&R Block has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 17.10% -422.68% 16.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and H&R Block’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.41 billion 1.35 $583.79 million $3.39 7.46

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Summary

H&R Block beats CVS Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides DIY tax services and products, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing; and software online, as well as through third-party retail stores. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

