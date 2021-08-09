cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,452.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $7,676.78 or 0.16780309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $76.77 million and $75,452.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

