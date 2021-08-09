Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.75 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

