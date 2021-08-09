Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.