Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

