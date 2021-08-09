Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

