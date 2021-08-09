Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,522 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of The Manitowoc worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $881.92 million, a PE ratio of -60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

