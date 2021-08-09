Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,984 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

