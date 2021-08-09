Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 61.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.