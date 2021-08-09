Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

