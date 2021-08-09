Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 20.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $1,979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACM Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $88.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.