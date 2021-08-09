Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,791 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 303.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

