Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 485.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

