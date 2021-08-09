Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.