Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CCRN stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.75 million, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

