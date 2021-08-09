Critical Survey: Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) versus Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pioneer Railcorp alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific $19.53 billion 7.36 $5.35 billion $8.19 26.92

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 28.60% 37.65% 9.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Railcorp and Union Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 6 14 1 2.76

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $242.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Pioneer Railcorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Railcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.