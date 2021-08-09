Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $55.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,444,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

