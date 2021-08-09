Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $66.99.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
