Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

