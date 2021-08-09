Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.82 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

