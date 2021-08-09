Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $685.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

