Cowen Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $50.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $36.31. 42,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,415. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

