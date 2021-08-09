Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $1,265,400.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

COUR stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $45,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.