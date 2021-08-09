Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $57.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 11,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 455,729 shares.The stock last traded at $56.50 and had previously closed at $56.66.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

