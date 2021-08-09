Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $15.40. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Specifically, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.