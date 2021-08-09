Cormark Boosts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$31.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.00.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

