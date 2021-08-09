CorionX (CORX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $277,588.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $231,296.86 and approximately $277,588.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CorionX has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,831,420 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

