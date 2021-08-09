Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

TSE:CTS opened at C$11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,905.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.47.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

