Contrasting Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences -196.76% -31.34% -22.36% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.10% -54.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences $77.52 million 24.97 -$122.86 million ($2.24) -12.17 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -5.03

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcus Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.60%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

