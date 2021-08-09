Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 59,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.