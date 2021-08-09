Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,100.00 at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,996.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2,036.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,879.93. The stock has a market cap of C$43.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,065.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.