Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.