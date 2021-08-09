Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Conduent were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

