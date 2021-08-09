CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP stock opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.30.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.