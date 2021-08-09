Comparing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.44 -$205.53 million $0.74 26.92

Omni Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omni Financial Services and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

