Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMLEF stock remained flat at $$8.98 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

