Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMLEF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMLEF stock remained flat at $$8.98 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.00.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

