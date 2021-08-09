Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.