Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

