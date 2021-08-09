Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRNV stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

