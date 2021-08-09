Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,830 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

